Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Boenning Scattergood

Boenning Scattergood reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) in a report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Boenning Scattergood also issued estimates for Independent Bank Co.(MI)’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.58 EPS, FY2019 earnings at $1.97 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

IBCP has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. BidaskClub cut shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) in a research note on Monday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $25.00.

IBCP stock opened at $22.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $22.45 and a 200 day moving average of $21.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $512.79 million, a PE ratio of 13.42 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Independent Bank Co has a 52 week low of $18.94 and a 52 week high of $23.93.

Independent Bank Co.(MI) (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $43.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.73 million. Independent Bank Co.(MI) had a net margin of 22.42% and a return on equity of 12.55%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank Co will post 1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Robert N. Shuster sold 8,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.39, for a total value of $185,030.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 58,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,300,590.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.22% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gyroscope Capital Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Independent Bank Co.(MI) in the 3rd quarter worth $169,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 54.7% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 3,881 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth $242,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) during the second quarter worth $261,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Co.(MI) by 27.8% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 2,824 shares in the last quarter. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Independent Bank Co.(MI)

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses in Michigan. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

