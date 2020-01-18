Insider Buying: Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) Director Purchases 260,000 Shares of Stock

Foran Mining Co. (CVE:FOM) Director Maurice Alan Tagami purchased 260,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$0.11 per share, with a total value of C$28,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,316,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$144,815.

CVE FOM opened at C$0.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Foran Mining Co. has a 12-month low of C$0.22 and a 12-month high of C$0.35. The firm has a market cap of $32.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.38.

Foran Mining Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in the Flin Flon Greenstone Belt in Saskatchewan, Canada. It primarily explores for copper, zinc, lead, gold, and silver deposits. The company's flagship project is the McIlvenna Bay property that covers an area of 20,382 hectares located in east central Saskatchewan.

