Insider Buying: InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) Major Shareholder Purchases 1,900 Shares of Stock

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) major shareholder Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $13,471.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,808 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.05 per share, for a total transaction of $12,746.40.

On Friday, January 10th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 600 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.09 per share, for a total transaction of $4,254.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,500 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.98 per share, for a total transaction of $10,470.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,713 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.96 per share, for a total transaction of $11,922.48.

On Thursday, January 2nd, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,900 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.76 per share, for a total transaction of $12,844.00.

On Friday, December 27th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 7,101 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.80 per share, for a total transaction of $48,286.80.

On Thursday, December 19th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 1,368 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $9,534.96.

On Tuesday, December 17th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,300 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.97 per share, for a total transaction of $36,941.00.

On Thursday, December 12th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,496 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.99 per share, for a total transaction of $38,417.04.

On Monday, December 9th, Bdc Holdings Ltd Investcorp acquired 5,015 shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.23 per share, for a total transaction of $36,258.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICMB opened at $7.01 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $94.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.01. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . has a one year low of $6.13 and a one year high of $8.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . (NASDAQ:ICMB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $8.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.04 million. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . had a negative net margin of 48.63% and a positive return on equity of 9.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc .’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 101.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $97,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $243,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $236,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. 44.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

InvestcorpCreditManagementBDCInc . Company Profile

CM Finance Inc is a business development company specializing in loan, mezzanine, middle market, growth capital, and recapitalization investments. The fund typically invests in United States and Europe. Within United States, the fund seeks to invest in Midatlantic, Midwest, Northeast, Southeast, and West Coast regions.

