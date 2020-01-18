Insider Buying: New World Cobalt Limited (ASX:NWC) Insider Purchases 700,000 Shares of Stock

New World Cobalt Limited (ASX:NWC) insider Anthony Polglase purchased 700,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.02 ($0.01) per share, with a total value of A$12,600.00 ($8,936.17).

Shares of ASX NWC opened at A$0.01 ($0.01) on Friday. New World Cobalt Limited has a twelve month low of A$0.01 ($0.01) and a twelve month high of A$0.03 ($0.02). The firm has a market cap of $10.48 million and a P/E ratio of -0.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of A$0.02.

Get New World Cobalt alerts:

About New World Cobalt

New World Cobalt Limited engages in the exploration of mineral properties in Australia. It explores for gold, nickel, copper, and cobalt deposits. The company's core properties include the Colson Copper-Cobalt Project comprising 10 federal mining claims covering 200 acers located in Idaho, the United States; the Goodsprings Copper-Cobalt Project comprising 414 Federal mining claims covering approximately 8,000 acres located in Nevada, the United States; the Hazelton Cobalt-Copper-Gold Project covering 10 square kilometers of area located in British Columbia, Canada; and the Grapevine Cobalt-Nickel-Copper Project covering approximately 3,800 acres located in Arizona, the United States.

Recommended Story: If I purchase shares through a brokerage account, am I the holder of record?

Receive News & Ratings for New World Cobalt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Cobalt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.