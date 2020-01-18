Insider Selling: Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) Insider Sells 171,640 Shares of Stock

Focusrite PLC (LON:TUNE) insider Jeremy Wilson sold 171,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 672 ($8.84), for a total transaction of £1,153,420.80 ($1,517,259.67).

TUNE opened at GBX 710 ($9.34) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 631.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 553.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 2.89. Focusrite PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 422 ($5.55) and a 1 year high of GBX 681.10 ($8.96). The stock has a market capitalization of $412.59 million and a PE ratio of 35.32.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a GBX 2.60 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. This is a boost from Focusrite’s previous dividend of $1.20. This represents a dividend yield of 0.48%. Focusrite’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.20%.

About Focusrite

Focusrite Plc develops and markets hardware and software products primarily for professionals and amateur musicians worldwide. It operates through Focusrite, Novation, and Distribution segments. The company provides audio interface and other products for audio recording musicians under the Focusrite and Focusrite Pro brands; and products that are used in the creation of electronic music using synthesisers, grooveboxes, controllers, and software and apps under the Novation and Ampify brands.

