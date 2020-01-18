Insider Selling: Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) Major Shareholder Sells 1,401 Shares of Stock

Oaktree Strategic Income Co. (NASDAQ:OCSI) major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 1,401 shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $11,698.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,080,543 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,422,534.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of Oaktree Strategic Income stock opened at $8.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.23. Oaktree Strategic Income Co. has a 52-week low of $7.54 and a 52-week high of $8.81. The firm has a market cap of $246.05 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Get Oaktree Strategic Income alerts:

Oaktree Strategic Income (NASDAQ:OCSI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Oaktree Strategic Income had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 7.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.63 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Oaktree Strategic Income Co. will post 0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were given a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Oaktree Strategic Income’s dividend payout ratio is presently 86.11%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on OCSI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 23rd. TheStreet lowered Oaktree Strategic Income from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 496,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,096,000 after purchasing an additional 242,490 shares during the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $314,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $276,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 513.1% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 6,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Oaktree Strategic Income by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 325,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the last quarter. 33.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oaktree Strategic Income Company Profile

Fifth Street Senior Floating Rate Corp. is a business development company specializing in providing financing solutions in the form of floating rate senior secured loans to mid-sized companies.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Strategic Income and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.