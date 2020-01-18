Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Sells 8,437 Shares of Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV (NASDAQ:PLYA) CAO Brandon B. Buhler sold 8,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.62, for a total transaction of $64,289.94. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 71,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,163. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Playa Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $7.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $968.84 million, a P/E ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.84. Playa Hotels & Resorts NV has a one year low of $6.35 and a one year high of $8.95.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $132.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.47 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.07) EPS.

PLYA has been the subject of several recent research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 29th. TheStreet lowered shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.44.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 530,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,157,000 after acquiring an additional 53,922 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the third quarter worth about $3,113,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 6.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 20,980 shares during the period. Renaissance Group LLC lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 1.6% in the third quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 89,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 33.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 7,124 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. owns, operates, and develops all-inclusive resorts in prime beachfront locations in various vacation destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company operates under eight brand names. As of February 28, 2019, it owned a portfolio consisting of 21 resorts comprising 7,908 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic.

