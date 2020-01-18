Insider Selling: Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Sells $35,040.00 in Stock

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF) VP Donna L. Coupe sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.76, for a total transaction of $35,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $208,488. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of RMCF stock opened at $8.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.05. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.06 and a 52 week high of $9.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $8.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.96.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 51,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares during the period. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 223,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after buying an additional 11,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 284,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 476,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after buying an additional 6,216 shares during the period. 41.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th.

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile

Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a confectionery franchisor, manufacturer, and retail operator. It operates through five segments: Franchising, Manufacturing, Retail Stores, U-Swirl Operations, and Other. The company produces approximately 700 chocolate candies and other confectionery products, including clusters, caramels, creams, toffees, mints, and truffles; and offers 15 varieties of caramel apples and other products that are prepared in individual stores, as well as provides ice cream, coffee, and other sundries.

