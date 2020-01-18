Insider Selling: Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Sells $58,025.00 in Stock

Slack (NYSE:WORK) CEO Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.21, for a total transaction of $58,025.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,655,232.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Stewart Butterfield also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, January 15th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.64, for a total transaction of $56,600.00.

On Friday, January 10th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.06, for a total transaction of $57,650.00.

On Wednesday, January 8th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total transaction of $59,800.00.

On Monday, January 6th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total transaction of $58,325.00.

On Friday, January 3rd, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.61, for a total transaction of $56,525.00.

On Thursday, December 26th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $54,350.00.

On Wednesday, December 18th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.11, for a total transaction of $52,775.00.

On Monday, December 16th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $53,775.00.

On Friday, December 13th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.10, for a total transaction of $52,750.00.

On Wednesday, December 11th, Stewart Butterfield sold 2,500 shares of Slack stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $52,250.00.

Shares of Slack stock opened at $22.46 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.98. Slack has a fifty-two week low of $19.53 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 4th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $168.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.14 million. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.86% and a negative return on equity of 554.57%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 59.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meadow Creek Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Slack during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Slack by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Slack during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. 33.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on WORK shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stephens started coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Slack to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Slack in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt began coverage on shares of Slack in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.11.

Slack Company Profile

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

