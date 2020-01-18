Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sets New 52-Week High After Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Insteel Industries Inc (NASDAQ:IIIN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock traded as high as $26.61 and last traded at $26.01, with a volume of 349993 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.32.

The industrial products company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $97.57 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 1.23%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.46%.

IIIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Insteel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Sidoti upped their price objective on Insteel Industries from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in IIIN. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 159,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after purchasing an additional 28,225 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Insteel Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at $679,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 243,638 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,071,000 after purchasing an additional 8,669 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 263,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,489,000 after buying an additional 6,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.03% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $22.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.61. The stock has a market cap of $500.98 million, a PE ratio of 83.23 and a beta of 1.71.

About Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN)

Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.

