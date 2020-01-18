Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Bought by Altium Wealth Management LLC

Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 67,320 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,158 shares during the quarter. Intel comprises approximately 0.5% of Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Altium Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $4,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 42.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,088 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,420,000 after buying an additional 7,174 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV now owns 36,928 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Fluent Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Fluent Financial LLC now owns 45,159 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after buying an additional 22,905 shares during the period. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intel by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 106,232 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $6,358,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $59.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Intel Co. has a one year low of $42.86 and a one year high of $60.97. The company has a market capitalization of $259.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.91.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The chip maker reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.18. Intel had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 27.46%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.61 EPS for the current year.

Intel declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, October 24th that permits the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the chip maker to reacquire up to 8.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Intel news, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $757,090.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer Balliet sold 6,833 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total value of $165,700.25. Insiders sold 81,284 shares of company stock worth $4,517,194 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wedbush upped their price objective on Intel from $42.90 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. KeyCorp restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, October 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Intel from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays boosted their target price on Intel from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Intel from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.88.

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

