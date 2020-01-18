Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Holdings Lifted by Clean Yield Group

Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 511 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,667,701 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,401,090,000 after buying an additional 503,291 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Intuit by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,163,398 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,968,794,000 after buying an additional 121,569 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 4,951.7% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,988,508 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,303,647,000 after buying an additional 4,889,759 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Intuit by 2.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,267,831 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $603,107,000 after buying an additional 49,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Intuit by 23.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,406,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $374,166,000 after buying an additional 264,527 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on INTU shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Intuit from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. BidaskClub raised Intuit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 target price on shares of Intuit in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $283.33.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $282.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $264.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $268.72. The company has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $207.69 and a 1 year high of $295.77.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 21st. The software maker reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 42.04% and a net margin of 22.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Investors of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.99%.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 21,543 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.78, for a total value of $5,574,897.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,606.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 92,950 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.74, for a total value of $23,956,933.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,456,229.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 527,369 shares of company stock valued at $136,763,551. Company insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

