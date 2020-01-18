IQE (LON:IQE) Downgraded to Equal weight at Barclays

IQE (LON:IQE) was downgraded by equities researchers at Barclays to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a GBX 55 ($0.72) target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of GBX 73 ($0.96). Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on IQE. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 64 ($0.84) to GBX 50 ($0.66) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 108 ($1.42) target price on shares of IQE in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating on shares of IQE in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their target price on shares of IQE from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 65 ($0.86) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 77.20 ($1.02).

Get IQE alerts:

IQE stock opened at GBX 47.40 ($0.62) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 49.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 57.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $364.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.33. IQE has a 52-week low of GBX 40.86 ($0.54) and a 52-week high of GBX 99.60 ($1.31).

About IQE

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials worldwide. The company operates through Wireless, Photonics, Infra-Red, and CMOS++ segments. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; and offers various products, including HBTs, pHEMTs, BiFETs/BiHEMTs, HFETs, LMHEMTs, LNHEMTs, and MESFETs for use in wireless devices, such as mobile phones, smartphones, mobile networks, Wi-Fi, smart metering, satellite navigation, and a plethora of connected devices.

Featured Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.