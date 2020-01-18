Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) Upgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on IRTC. ValuEngine upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Irhythm Technologies from $101.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Irhythm Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Irhythm Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.00.

Shares of Irhythm Technologies stock opened at $84.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.07, a quick ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.97 and a beta of 1.68. Irhythm Technologies has a twelve month low of $56.24 and a twelve month high of $98.13.

Irhythm Technologies (NASDAQ:IRTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by ($0.34). Irhythm Technologies had a negative return on equity of 67.44% and a negative net margin of 26.45%. The company had revenue of $55.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.43) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Irhythm Technologies will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Kevin M. King sold 39,791 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $3,183,280.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 245,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,602,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Matthew C. Garrett sold 4,954 shares of Irhythm Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $396,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,930 shares in the company, valued at $1,754,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 25.8% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 233,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,292,000 after purchasing an additional 47,896 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 622,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,136,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 240.5% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 378,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,064,000 after purchasing an additional 267,458 shares during the period. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 698,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,753,000 after purchasing an additional 107,500 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Irhythm Technologies by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 38,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period.

About Irhythm Technologies

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. The company offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

