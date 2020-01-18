iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) Raised to “Market Perform” at Raymond James

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) was upgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on IRBT. Citigroup decreased their target price on iRobot from $85.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on iRobot from $69.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $51.00 target price (down from $64.00) on shares of iRobot in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet lowered iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, ValuEngine raised iRobot from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.99.

Shares of iRobot stock opened at $54.82 on Thursday. iRobot has a one year low of $42.41 and a one year high of $132.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.57, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.70. iRobot had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $289.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that iRobot will post 2.67 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in iRobot by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its holdings in iRobot by 712.2% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,397 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $136,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iRobot by 23.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,152 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots for the consumer market worldwide. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Mirra Pool Cleaning Robot to clean residential pools and removes debris as small as two microns from pool floors, walls, and stairs.

