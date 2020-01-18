iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Stock Holdings Reduced by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,580 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 79,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,318,000 after purchasing an additional 4,411 shares in the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 172,877 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,404,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 105,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,314,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 78,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,181,000 after buying an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $209.15 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $176.95 and a fifty-two week high of $210.26. The business has a 50-day moving average of $204.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.21.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $0.9101 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 16th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. This is a boost from iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

