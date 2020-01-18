iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Hits New 12-Month High at $70.20

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $70.20 and last traded at $70.17, with a volume of 808240 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $66.35.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a dividend of $0.7758 per share. This represents a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 16th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Julex Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile (NYSEARCA:EFA)

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Further Reading: What Does a Sell-Side Analyst Rating Mean?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.