Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN) Stock Price Up 17.2%

Shares of Isign Solutions Inc (OTCMKTS:ISGN) rose 17.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.51 and last traded at $0.51, approximately 500 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 1,525 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.44.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Isign Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.41.

About Isign Solutions (OTCMKTS:ISGN)

iSign Solutions Inc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies digital transaction management software for the financial services and insurance industries. It offers enterprise-class SignatureOne and iSign suite of electronic signature solutions that enable businesses to implement paperless and electronic signature-driven business processes.

