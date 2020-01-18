Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) Short Interest Update

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,800 shares, a growth of 5.5% from the December 15th total of 47,200 shares. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Winmill & CO. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 4,835.4% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 184,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,564,000 after purchasing an additional 180,408 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 94.7% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 16,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 444.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,088 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 888 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) by 13.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,622 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,402 shares during the period. 59.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ITRN shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

ITRN opened at $25.72 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $553.60 million, a PE ratio of 10.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $24.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.49. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.53 and a 12-month high of $38.50.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) (NASDAQ:ITRN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $69.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.09 million. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US) had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 27.28%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ituran Location and Control Ltd. will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 24th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. Ituran Location and Control Ltd. (US)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.18%.

Ituran Location and Control Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and wireless communications products in Israel, Brazil, Argentina, and the United States. The company's Location-Based Services segment provides stolen vehicle recovery and tracking services, which locate, track, and recover stolen vehicles for its subscribers; fleet management services that enable corporate and individual customers to track and manage their vehicles in real time; and personal locator services that allow customers to protect valuable merchandise and equipment.

