J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $124.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price objective (up previously from $101.00) on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Sunday, January 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $124.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $111.56.

JBHT stock opened at $114.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. J B Hunt Transport Services has a one year low of $83.64 and a one year high of $122.29. The stock has a market cap of $12.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $115.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.64.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The transportation company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.05). J B Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 EPS. J B Hunt Transport Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other J B Hunt Transport Services news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 3,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.58, for a total transaction of $439,204.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $502,079.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO David G. Mee sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.06, for a total transaction of $302,650.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 108,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,153,169. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 115,552 shares of company stock valued at $13,852,118 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 6,176 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $683,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,974 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Montag & Caldwell LLC now owns 4,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 99.1% in the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 639 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. 75.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About J B Hunt Transport Services

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

