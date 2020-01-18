Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2019 earnings estimates for Epizyme in a report issued on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will earn ($1.92) per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($1.96). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Epizyme’s Q4 2019 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at ($0.76) EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.41) EPS, FY2020 earnings at ($2.20) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.48) EPS.

EPZM has been the topic of several other research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Epizyme from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Epizyme in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of NASDAQ EPZM opened at $26.72 on Friday. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $8.80 and a 1 year high of $27.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $14.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.53 and a beta of 2.68.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.11. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 468.53% and a negative return on equity of 49.38%. The company had revenue of $5.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.50 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EPZM. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 29.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,078,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630,171 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Epizyme by 31.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,440,597 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $80,831,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552,216 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $5,419,000. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Epizyme by 133.3% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 651,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 372,321 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Epizyme in the second quarter worth about $3,960,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

About Epizyme

Epizyme, Inc, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases primarily in the United States. The company's lead products candidate is tazemetostat, an inhibitor of the EZH2 histone methyltransferase, which is in the Phase II clinical trial for patients with relapsed or refractory non-hodgkin lymphoma (NHL); Phase II clinical trial for relapsed or refractory patients with mesothelioma characterized by BAP1 loss-of-function; and Phase II clinical trial for adults and Phase I clinical trial for children with epithelioid sarcoma and other INI1-negative solid tumors.

