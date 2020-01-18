Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) Price Target to GBX 395

Boohoo Group (LON:BOO) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 375 ($4.93) to GBX 395 ($5.20) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BOO. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 300 ($3.95) price objective for the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Boohoo Group from GBX 330 ($4.34) to GBX 335 ($4.41) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.60) price objective on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Boohoo Group in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, CSFB initiated coverage on Boohoo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an outperform rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 313.85 ($4.13).

Get Boohoo Group alerts:

Boohoo Group stock opened at GBX 328 ($4.31) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of 76.28. Boohoo Group has a 12 month low of GBX 168.90 ($2.22) and a 12 month high of GBX 316.90 ($4.17). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 296.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 261.18.

In other news, insider Carol Mary Kane sold 15,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 285 ($3.75), for a total transaction of £42,750,000 ($56,235,201.26).

Boohoo Group Company Profile

boohoo group plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, sources, markets, and sells clothing, shoes, accessories, and beauty products through the Websites to a market of 16 to 30 year old consumers. It offers its products for men, and women.

Recommended Story: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Boohoo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boohoo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.