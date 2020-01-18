Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Navient Corp’s FY2019 Earnings (NASDAQ:NAVI)

Navient Corp (NASDAQ:NAVI) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2019 earnings estimates for shares of Navient in a report issued on Thursday, January 16th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now forecasts that the credit services provider will earn $2.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.54. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Navient’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.55 EPS and Q1 2020 earnings at $0.59 EPS.

Get Navient alerts:

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $312.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $295.33 million. Navient had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 17.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share.

NAVI has been the subject of several other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Navient from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Navient in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. ValuEngine cut shares of Navient from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Navient from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

NASDAQ NAVI opened at $13.86 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.13. Navient has a 52-week low of $10.65 and a 52-week high of $15.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.43. The company has a quick ratio of 13.16, a current ratio of 13.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.07.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NAVI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Navient by 72.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 32,720 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Navient by 108.7% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 338,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,620,000 after purchasing an additional 176,274 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient in the second quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Navient by 290.3% in the second quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 238,047 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 177,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Navient by 63.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,056,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $55,369,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,552 shares during the last quarter. 95.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.62%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.62%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates in three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company holds and acquires Federal Family Education Loan Program loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing and asset recovery services on its own loan portfolio, and federal education loans owned by the United States Department of Education and other institutions.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Navient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Navient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.