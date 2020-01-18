Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 29,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,969 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $1,189,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $26,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the third quarter worth $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the second quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 92.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.22.

Johnson Controls International stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.37. Johnson Controls International PLC has a one year low of $31.82 and a one year high of $44.82.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.42 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.06%.

In other news, VP Robert M. Vanhimbergen sold 2,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $100,098.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,288 shares in the company, valued at $515,727.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Oliver sold 21,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total transaction of $901,042.18. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,006,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,265,616.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 91,095 shares of company stock valued at $3,864,873 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

