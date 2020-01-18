Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Insider John Walker Buys 12 Shares

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) insider John Walker purchased 12 shares of Johnson Matthey stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,920 ($38.41) per share, for a total transaction of £350.40 ($460.93).

LON JMAT opened at GBX 2,841 ($37.37) on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 2,941.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,039.38. Johnson Matthey PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,727.42 ($35.88) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,475 ($45.71). The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion and a PE ratio of 14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.25.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be given a GBX 24.50 ($0.32) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.82%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,790 ($49.86) to GBX 3,330 ($43.80) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 3,700 ($48.67) to GBX 3,600 ($47.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Liberum Capital reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 3,500 ($46.04) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Johnson Matthey from GBX 4,200 ($55.25) to GBX 3,900 ($51.30) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Johnson Matthey to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from GBX 3,400 ($44.73) to GBX 2,850 ($37.49) in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Johnson Matthey has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 3,481.11 ($45.79).

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

