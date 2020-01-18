JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades BAE Systems (LON:BA) to “Overweight”

BAE Systems (LON:BA) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a GBX 715 ($9.41) target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 700 ($9.21). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 14.47% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Friday, December 13th. DZ Bank boosted their target price on shares of BAE Systems from GBX 630 ($8.29) to GBX 660 ($8.68) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 670 ($8.81) target price (down previously from GBX 685 ($9.01)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 550 ($7.23) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 576 ($7.58) target price (up previously from GBX 530 ($6.97)) on shares of BAE Systems in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 634.30 ($8.34).

Shares of LON:BA opened at GBX 624.60 ($8.22) on Thursday. BAE Systems has a 52 week low of GBX 5.69 ($0.07) and a 52 week high of GBX 614.80 ($8.09). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.79, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 577.07 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 555.56. The company has a market capitalization of $20.02 billion and a PE ratio of 15.09.

BAE Systems Company Profile

BAE Systems plc operates as a defense, aerospace, and security company worldwide. Its Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems and electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, and hybrid electric drive systems.

