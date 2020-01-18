Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) Insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby Sells 19,000 Shares of Stock

Judges Scientific PLC (LON:JDG) insider Bradley Leonard Ormsby sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 4,975 ($65.44), for a total value of £945,250 ($1,243,422.78).

Bradley Leonard Ormsby also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 5th, Bradley Leonard Ormsby acquired 3 shares of Judges Scientific stock. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,039 ($66.29) per share, with a total value of £151.17 ($198.86).

Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 5,000 ($65.77) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5,252.05 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4,258.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $311.26 million and a PE ratio of 29.15. Judges Scientific PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 2,050 ($26.97) and a 52 week high of GBX 6,060 ($79.72).

Separately, Liberum Capital increased their price objective on Judges Scientific from GBX 4,390 ($57.75) to GBX 5,400 ($71.03) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Judges Scientific Company Profile

Judges Scientific plc designs, manufactures, and sells scientific instruments. The company operates in two segments, Materials Sciences Group and Vacuum Group. It offers equipment for engineering education and research used at universities, colleges, schools, and research centers; and research and development systems, primarily for the food, beverage, dairy, edible oil, and pharmaceutical industries.

