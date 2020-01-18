JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Expected to Post FY2019 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2019 EPS estimates for shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR in a report released on Wednesday, January 15th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst T. Mills anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the year. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR’s FY2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Separately, Citigroup cut shares of JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of JBAXY opened at $10.25 on Friday. JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $10.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.92.

JULIUS BAER GRP/ADR Company Profile

Julius Baer Group Ltd. provides private banking products and services to private clients, family offices, and external asset managers primarily in Switzerland, rest of Europe, Asia, and South America. The company offers various structured products; and discretionary mandate, investment advisory, Lombard lending, real estate advisory and financing, custody, online trading, and wealth planning, as well as securities, foreign exchange, and precious metals trading and advisory services.

