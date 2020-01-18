Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) a €15.50 Price Target

Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.50 ($18.02) price target on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on SZU. Independent Research set a €17.00 ($19.77) price target on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Deutsche Bank set a €14.50 ($16.86) price objective on Suedzucker and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.50 ($16.86) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €18.00 ($20.93) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €13.00 ($15.12) target price on Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €15.50 ($18.02).

Shares of ETR SZU opened at €14.81 ($17.22) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.22, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.49. Suedzucker has a 1 year low of €11.20 ($13.02) and a 1 year high of €16.52 ($19.21). The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is €15.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is €14.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.41.

About Suedzucker

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

