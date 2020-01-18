KeyCorp Weighs in on Apartment Investment and Management Co’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:AIV)

Apartment Investment and Management Co (NYSE:AIV) – Analysts at KeyCorp raised their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for Apartment Investment and Management in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp analyst A. Wurschmidt now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.52 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.51. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Apartment Investment and Management’s FY2020 earnings at $2.71 EPS.

Get Apartment Investment and Management alerts:

Apartment Investment and Management (NYSE:AIV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.62). Apartment Investment and Management had a net margin of 37.98% and a return on equity of 19.60%. The company had revenue of $229.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.61 earnings per share. Apartment Investment and Management’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

AIV has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apartment Investment and Management from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. SunTrust Banks upped their price objective on shares of Apartment Investment and Management from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Apartment Investment and Management in a report on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays set a $53.00 target price on shares of Apartment Investment and Management and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Apartment Investment and Management has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.83.

NYSE:AIV opened at $52.75 on Friday. Apartment Investment and Management has a one year low of $46.41 and a one year high of $55.49. The company has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Apartment Investment and Management by 52.5% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,147 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $81,000. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 22.7% during the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 2,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Apartment Investment and Management by 87,975.0% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 3,519 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Apartment Investment and Management during the third quarter worth about $220,000. 99.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Terry Considine sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,535,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 280,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,372,578.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.83% of the company’s stock.

About Apartment Investment and Management

Aimco is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in select markets in the United States. Aimco is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with ownership interests in 132 communities in 17 states and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Story: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for Apartment Investment and Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apartment Investment and Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.