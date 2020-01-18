Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €70.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) received a €70.00 ($81.40) target price from investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 13.97% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America set a €69.00 ($80.23) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €64.00 ($74.42) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €56.00 ($65.12) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €67.00 ($77.91) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €58.88 ($68.46).

Kion Group stock opened at €61.42 ($71.42) on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.70. Kion Group has a 1-year low of €57.87 ($67.29) and a 1-year high of €81.82 ($95.14).

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, towing vehicles, and automated trucks and autonomous trucks under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, OM STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brands.

