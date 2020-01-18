Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at BidaskClub

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. DA Davidson upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Cowen boosted their target price on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock opened at $27.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.12 and a quick ratio of 4.61. Kulicke and Soffa Industries has a 1-year low of $18.80 and a 1-year high of $27.86. The company has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 60.07 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.66.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.02. Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a return on equity of 3.72% and a net margin of 2.16%. The firm had revenue of $139.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kulicke and Soffa Industries will post 1.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $650,842.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian R. Bachman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $582,325. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the fourth quarter worth $213,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 228,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in the third quarter worth $475,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 56.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 23.5% in the third quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 85,987 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,019,000 after acquiring an additional 16,350 shares during the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates in two segments, Capital Equipment, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The Capital Equipment segment manufactures and sells a line of ball bonders, wedge bonders, advanced packaging, and electronic assembly solutions.

