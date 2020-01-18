Lancashire (LON:LRE) Earns “Buy” Rating from UBS Group

Lancashire (LON:LRE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 731 ($9.62) to GBX 758 ($9.97) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Peel Hunt upped their price objective on Lancashire from GBX 660 ($8.68) to GBX 730 ($9.60) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 660 ($8.68) price target on shares of Lancashire in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lancashire in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Lancashire to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 645 ($8.48) to GBX 700 ($9.21) in a report on Monday, November 11th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 721.20 ($9.49).

Get Lancashire alerts:

Shares of LRE stock opened at GBX 760 ($10.00) on Thursday. Lancashire has a 1 year low of GBX 556.50 ($7.32) and a 1 year high of GBX 796.50 ($10.48). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.04, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 754.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 716.56. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion and a PE ratio of 7,600.00.

About Lancashire

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Property, Energy, Marine, Aviation, and Lloyd's. It offers aviation insurance solutions; coverage for upstream operational and construction all risks related to wind, earthquakes, and floods, as well as standalone business interruption coverage; and coverage in marine portfolio, including marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks to high-profile accounts, cruise vessels, and liquid natural gas carriers.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Lancashire Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lancashire and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.