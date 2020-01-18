Lazard Ltd Forecasted to Earn FY2019 Earnings of $3.16 Per Share (NYSE:LAZ)

Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler issued their FY2019 earnings estimates for Lazard in a note issued to investors on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Harte expects that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.16 per share for the year. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lazard’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.19 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The asset manager reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.03. Lazard had a return on equity of 50.66% and a net margin of 12.29%. The firm had revenue of $588.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $612.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LAZ. ValuEngine upgraded Lazard from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lazard in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lazard from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Lazard from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Lazard from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Shares of LAZ opened at $44.24 on Thursday. Lazard has a 12-month low of $31.07 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $40.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.07.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $103,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $103,000. ETF Managers Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $173,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lazard in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Dominick Ragone sold 4,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.62, for a total value of $165,795.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Scott D. Hoffman sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.25, for a total value of $1,530,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm worldwide. Its Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions and other strategic matters, restructurings, capital structure, capital raising, shareholder advisory, and various other financial matters.

