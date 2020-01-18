LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO Sells $72,809.45 in Stock

LeMaitre Vascular Inc (NASDAQ:LMAT) CEO George W. Lemaitre sold 1,939 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.55, for a total transaction of $72,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,939,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,386,711.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LMAT opened at $36.87 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.47. The company has a market capitalization of $754.87 million, a PE ratio of 43.89, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.20. LeMaitre Vascular Inc has a 52-week low of $22.64 and a 52-week high of $38.64.

LeMaitre Vascular (NASDAQ:LMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $29.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.15 million. LeMaitre Vascular had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The business’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LeMaitre Vascular Inc will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of LeMaitre Vascular by 137.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,675 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 4th quarter valued at about $108,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 22.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,215 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in LeMaitre Vascular during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its holdings in LeMaitre Vascular by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 6,731 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LMAT shares. Lake Street Capital upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of LeMaitre Vascular in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. First Analysis downgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LeMaitre Vascular from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Saturday, October 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.25.

LeMaitre Vascular Company Profile

LeMaitre Vascular, Inc designs, markets, sells, services, and supports medical devices and implants for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease worldwide. The company offers angioscope, a fiber optic catheter used for viewing the lumen of a blood vessel; embolectomy catheters to remove blood clots from arteries or veins; occlusion catheters that temporarily occlude the blood flow; and perfusion catheters to temporarily perfuse the blood and other fluids into the vasculature.

