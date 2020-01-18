Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV)

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments (LON:FDEV) in a research report released on Wednesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

FDEV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. They set an outperform rating and a GBX 1,490 ($19.60) price objective for the company. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,600 ($21.05) price objective on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of Frontier Developments in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 1,530.50 ($20.13).

LON FDEV opened at GBX 1,320 ($17.36) on Wednesday. Frontier Developments has a 52-week low of GBX 790 ($10.39) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,344 ($17.68). The company has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,231.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 1,084.06. The company has a market capitalization of $513.64 million and a PE ratio of 30.56.

In related news, insider David John Braben sold 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,200 ($15.79), for a total transaction of £15,000,000 ($19,731,649.57).

Frontier Developments Company Profile

Frontier Developments plc develops and publishes video games for the interactive entertainment sector in the United Kingdom and internationally. It develops games across various platforms using its cross platform technology. The company was founded in 1994 and is based in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

