LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Sells $69,660.00 in Stock

LifeVantage Corp (NASDAQ:LFVN) CEO Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.48, for a total transaction of $69,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 507,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,855.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Darren Jay Jensen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 18th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.68, for a total transaction of $70,560.00.

On Wednesday, November 20th, Darren Jay Jensen sold 4,500 shares of LifeVantage stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.13, for a total transaction of $63,585.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:LFVN opened at $15.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.63. The firm has a market cap of $219.05 million, a PE ratio of 26.56 and a beta of 0.64. LifeVantage Corp has a 12-month low of $10.62 and a 12-month high of $17.08.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $56.23 million during the quarter. LifeVantage had a net margin of 3.65% and a return on equity of 38.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that LifeVantage Corp will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LFVN. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the third quarter valued at $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in LifeVantage during the second quarter valued at $154,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in LifeVantage by 24.7% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in LifeVantage by 461.7% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 21,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 18,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in LifeVantage by 19.2% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 4,881 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of LifeVantage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, and distribution of nutraceutical dietary supplements and skin care products. The company offers Protandim, a scientifically-validated dietary supplement; LifeVantage TrueScience, an anti-aging skin care product; Axio, a line of energy drink mixes; Omega+, a fish oil dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and Vitamin D3; and PhysIQ, a weight management system, as well as Petandim for Dogs, a companion pet supplement formulated to treat oxidative stress in dogs.

