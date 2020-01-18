Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) Lifted to “Strong-Buy” at BidaskClub

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on LLNW. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Limelight Networks to $4.10 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Limelight Networks from $3.70 to $4.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Limelight Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.10.

Limelight Networks stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $615.24 million, a P/E ratio of -271.50 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Limelight Networks has a twelve month low of $2.20 and a twelve month high of $5.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.39.

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The information services provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01. The firm had revenue of $51.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.89 million. Limelight Networks had a negative net margin of 12.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.82%. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 41,900 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.14% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery and related services and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers services and solutions for businesses to deliver their digital content across Internet, mobile, social, and other digital initiatives.

