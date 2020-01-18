Livongo Health’s Lock-Up Period Will Expire on January 21st (NASDAQ:LVGO)

Livongo Health’s (NASDAQ:LVGO) lock-up period will expire on Tuesday, January 21st. Livongo Health had issued 12,687,000 shares in its public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $355,236,000 based on an initial share price of $28.00. After the expiration of Livongo Health’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

LVGO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their price objective on shares of Livongo Health from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Livongo Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of Livongo Health in a report on Monday, December 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Livongo Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.82.

NASDAQ:LVGO opened at $29.45 on Friday. Livongo Health has a one year low of $15.12 and a one year high of $45.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $26.65.

Livongo Health (NASDAQ:LVGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.23. Livongo Health had a negative net margin of 43.59% and a negative return on equity of 119.92%. The company had revenue of $46.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 148.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Livongo Health will post -1.38 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher Bischoff bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $25.48 per share, with a total value of $101,920.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,920. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Partner Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 4th quarter worth about $258,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Livongo Health by 5,330.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 10,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 10,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new stake in shares of Livongo Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $238,000. 18.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Livongo Health

Livongo Health, Inc provides an integrated suite of solutions for the healthcare industry in North America. It solutions promote health behavior change based on real-time data capture supported by intuitive devices and insights driven by data science. The company offers a platform that provides cellular-connected devices, supplies, informed coaching, data science-enabled insights, and facilitates access to medications.

