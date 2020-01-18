LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Shares Sold by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha lessened its holdings in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) by 30.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,921 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 60,623 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in LKQ were worth $4,888,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in LKQ by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,889 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its stake in LKQ by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,003 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in LKQ during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Old Port Advisors bought a new position in LKQ during the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC lifted its holdings in LKQ by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 2,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on LKQ shares. Guggenheim set a $38.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $44.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. ValuEngine downgraded LKQ from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 5th. Wolfe Research set a $41.00 target price on LKQ and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $42.50 target price on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.44.

In related news, Director Blythe J. Mcgarvie sold 13,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $487,709.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,770.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael S. Clark sold 3,814 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.32, for a total value of $134,710.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,843,613.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 27,506 shares of company stock worth $822,020. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $34.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.00. LKQ Co. has a 52 week low of $24.44 and a 52 week high of $36.63. The company has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.31.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. LKQ had a return on equity of 14.79% and a net margin of 3.50%. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 EPS. LKQ’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles. It operates in four segments: Wholesale – North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as automotive glass products, such as windshields; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

