Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) COO Barry Schneider Purchases 5,000 Shares

Lonestar Resources US Inc (NASDAQ:LONE) COO Barry Schneider acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.19 per share, with a total value of $10,950.00. Following the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 128,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $281,033.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ LONE opened at $2.20 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $54.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.43 and a beta of 1.95. Lonestar Resources US Inc has a 52 week low of $1.80 and a 52 week high of $5.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57.

Lonestar Resources US (NASDAQ:LONE) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 11th. The energy company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $53.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.30 million. Lonestar Resources US had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 23.59%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lonestar Resources US Inc will post -0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine upgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded Lonestar Resources US from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the first quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lonestar Resources US during the third quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 38.7% during the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 192,951 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $525,000 after buying an additional 53,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lonestar Resources US by 113.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 427,909 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 227,192 shares during the last quarter. 52.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lonestar Resources US

Lonestar Resources US Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, and production of unconventional oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas properties in the United States. The company primarily focuses on Eagle Ford Shale properties that cover an area of 57,491 net acres in Texas counties.

