Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Shares Purchased by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI lifted its position in Lululemon Athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 35,269 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $8,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 70.0% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 167.7% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 166 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. West Oak Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 60.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 200 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LULU. Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $268.00 target price (up from $230.00) on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Wedbush upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Guggenheim upped their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.41.

In other news, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,111,499. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total value of $6,390,043.78. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,549,196.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LULU stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $31.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $230.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.28. Lululemon Athletica inc. has a 12-month low of $141.01 and a 12-month high of $247.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 39.71% and a net margin of 15.10%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

