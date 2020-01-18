Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Receiving Extremely Negative News Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Lululemon Athletica earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media coverage about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Lululemon Athletica stock opened at $241.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $230.87 and a 200-day moving average of $203.28. The firm has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.68. Lululemon Athletica has a 1-year low of $141.01 and a 1-year high of $247.51.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $916.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $897.58 million. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.10% and a return on equity of 39.71%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on LULU. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $244.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. ValuEngine cut Lululemon Athletica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub cut Lululemon Athletica from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Guggenheim increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.41.

In other news, COO Stuart Haselden sold 27,451 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.78, for a total transaction of $6,390,043.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 15,247 shares in the company, valued at $3,549,196.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David M. Mussafer sold 4,673 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.00, for a total transaction of $1,014,041.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,111,499. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women, men, and female youth. It operates through two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits; and athletic wear for female youth.

