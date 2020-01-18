Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Marathon Petroleum Corp (NYSE:MPC) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,460,000 shares, a growth of 5.7% from the December 15th total of 14,630,000 shares. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 5,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on MPC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Cfra cut shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Mizuho set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.60.

Get Marathon Petroleum alerts:

Shares of MPC stock opened at $56.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.66. Marathon Petroleum has a 1-year low of $43.96 and a 1-year high of $69.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $57.81.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $31.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.89 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 8.94%. The company’s revenue was up 34.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 EPS. Analysts expect that Marathon Petroleum will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 122.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 592 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 34.8% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 112,742 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,792,000 after buying an additional 29,114 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 117.1% in the fourth quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 63,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after buying an additional 34,031 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 96,018 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,785,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the period. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 214.4% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,974 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 7,484 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

About Marathon Petroleum

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent petroleum product refiners, marketers and transporters in the United States. The company operates through the following segments: Refining & Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States, purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals and trucks that the company owns or operates.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Receive News & Ratings for Marathon Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marathon Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.