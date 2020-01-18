MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) Downgraded by BidaskClub

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) was downgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of MediciNova from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

NASDAQ MNOV opened at $6.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.10. MediciNova has a 52-week low of $6.36 and a 52-week high of $13.37. The stock has a market cap of $299.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.36 and a beta of 1.16.

MediciNova (NASDAQ:MNOV) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that MediciNova will post -0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $98,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 30,435 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 9,233 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 740,656 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,892,000 after acquiring an additional 45,126 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of MediciNova by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 57,712 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of MediciNova during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $167,000. 22.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MediciNova Company Profile

MediciNova, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company is developing MN-166 (ibudilast), an oral anti-inflammatory and neuroprotective agent for treating neurological disorders, such as primary and secondary progressive multiple sclerosis, amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, chemotherapy-induced peripheral neuropathy, degenerative cervical myelopathy, glioblastoma, and substance dependence and addiction.

