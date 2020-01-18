Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) was upgraded by BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Mercadolibre from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Itau BBA Securities upgraded Mercadolibre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a $670.00 price objective (up from $653.00) on shares of Mercadolibre in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on Mercadolibre from $730.00 to $670.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Mercadolibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $657.41.

MELI stock opened at $673.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $602.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $586.50. The company has a market capitalization of $32.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -820.74 and a beta of 1.59. Mercadolibre has a 1-year low of $322.82 and a 1-year high of $698.98.

Mercadolibre (NASDAQ:MELI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported ($2.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($2.97). The firm had revenue of $603.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.23 million. Mercadolibre had a negative net margin of 5.87% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The business’s revenue was up 69.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mercadolibre will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC raised its holdings in Mercadolibre by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 64.5% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 51 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 2.3% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 1.1% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Mercadolibre by 0.3% during the third quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,708,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

About Mercadolibre

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in Latin America. It operates MercadoLibre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases online; and MercadoPago FinTech, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, and allows merchants to process transactions via their Websites and mobile apps, as well as in their brick-and-mortar stores through QR and mobile points of sale.

