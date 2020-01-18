Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.58 Per Share

Brokerages expect Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) to announce $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Merchants Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.57 and the highest is $0.58. Merchants Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.51 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Merchants Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $2.03 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.03. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.92 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Merchants Bancorp.

Merchants Bancorp (NASDAQ:MBIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $43.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.95 million. Merchants Bancorp had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 15.81%.

MBIN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised shares of Merchants Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 110.0% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 6,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 93.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 3,751 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Merchants Bancorp by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Merchants Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at $366,000. 21.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:MBIN opened at $19.13 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $549.15 million, a P/E ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 1.24. Merchants Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $14.64 and a fifty-two week high of $24.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 13th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 12th. Merchants Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.53%.

Merchants Bancorp operates as the diversified bank holding company in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Multi-family Mortgage Banking, Mortgage Warehousing, and Banking. The Multi-family Mortgage Banking segment originates and services government sponsored mortgages for multi-family and healthcare facilities.

