Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) is Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s 8th Largest Position

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 159.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,082,074 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,279,670 shares during the quarter. Merck & Co., Inc. comprises 1.2% of Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $189,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Smith Asset Management Group LP boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 203.3% in the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 475,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,859,000 after acquiring an additional 318,627 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 67.7% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 6,381,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,075,000 after acquiring an additional 2,576,060 shares during the last quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the second quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 18,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Institutional investors own 74.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MRK opened at $90.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Merck & Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $92.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $89.94 and its 200-day moving average is $85.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.27. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 48.16% and a net margin of 20.26%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.19 earnings per share. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.22%.

In other news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

Merck & Co., Inc. Company Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

