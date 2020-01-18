Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Reduced by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 465 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 170.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 136.0% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 59 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 111 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 120 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.84% of the company’s stock.

Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $831.31 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $781.71 and its 200-day moving average is $736.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $588.22 and a 1 year high of $873.51. The company has a market cap of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.91, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.36.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.71 by $0.06. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 18.42% and a return on equity of 105.34%. The company had revenue of $753.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $751.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 22.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.50, for a total value of $71,150.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,076,895. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Kirk sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.00, for a total transaction of $1,920,003.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 32,799 shares of company stock worth $23,772,284. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $845.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $680.00 to $670.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $754.29.

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services worldwide. The company operates in five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. It offers weighing instruments for laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications; various related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; metal detection and other end-of-line product inspection systems used in production and packaging for food processing and packaging, pharmaceutical, packaged consumer goods, and other industries; and solutions that are used in various process analytics applications.

