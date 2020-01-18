MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of 0.43

Media headlines about MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) have trended neutral on Saturday, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. MGM Resorts International earned a media sentiment score of 0.43 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 9 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of MGM Resorts International stock opened at $34.54 on Friday. MGM Resorts International has a 52-week low of $23.68 and a 52-week high of $34.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day moving average of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.51.

MGM Resorts International (NYSE:MGM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.37). MGM Resorts International had a return on equity of 4.10% and a net margin of 0.11%. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MGM Resorts International will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MGM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut shares of MGM Resorts International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Nomura lifted their price objective on shares of MGM Resorts International from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on shares of MGM Resorts International in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of MGM Resorts International from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of MGM Resorts International in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGM Resorts International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.55.

In related news, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 295,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.04 per share, for a total transaction of $9,451,800.00. Also, Director Keith A. Meister acquired 79,000 shares of MGM Resorts International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $29.43 per share, with a total value of $2,324,970.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MGM Resorts International, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates integrated casino, hotel, and entertainment resorts in the United States and Macau. The company operates through three segments: Las Vegas Strip Resorts, Regional Operations, and MGM China. Its casino resorts offer gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment, retail, and other resort amenities.

